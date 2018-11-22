 
South Africa 22.11.2018 03:22 pm

Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, all eyes are on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Kaunda Selisho
Stella Ndabeni Abrahams.

The MP is being treated as an incumbent minister already by ‘those in the know’.

Having previously served as the deputy minister of communications, the current deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is reportedly among the new deployees in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet after Thursday’s shuffle.

EFF CIC Julius Malema put the spotlight on Ndabeni-Abrahams after he tweeted that he was looking for her, but did not state why.

She responded to the tweet by indicating that she was online and her response was followed up with a congratulatory message from parody account @AdvBarryRoux.

Rumour has it that Ndabeni-Abrahams will take over from the current minister of telecommunications and postal services, Siyabonga Cwele, as he becomes the new minister of home affairs following Malusi Gigaba’s resignation.

Nomvula Mokhonyane will reportedly be filling the late Edna Molewa’s shoes.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they happen.

UPDATE:

In a move that he hailed an appropriate mix of experience, capability, gender and generational representation president Cyril Ramaphosa announced a mini cabinet reshuffle to fill the gaps recently left by Malusi Gigaba and Edna Molewa.

As such the department of home affairs will now be headed by Siyabonga Cwele who has moved from the ministry of telecommunications and postal services.

As previously reported, minister of communications Nomvula Mokonyane will be filling the late Edna Molewa’s shoes in the department of environmental affairs.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will take over from Cwele as both the minister of telecommunications and postal services and the minister of communications as the departments merge under her leadership.

According to Ramaphosa, the departments will remain separate departments until the 5th administration.

He also announced the resignation of deputy minister of energy Thembi Majola citing the need to attend to family commitments.

Stella Ndabeni's marriage rocked by affair – report

