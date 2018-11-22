Emergency services on standby at malls for Black Friday

Emergency medical rescue services today warned shoppers to be patient and beware of possible stampedes during Black Friday sales which have over the last few years gripped South Africa alongside other countries each November.

South Africa has not been immune to the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy, the informal name for the day after Thanksgiving in the United States — which is regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and has become a global phenomenon.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for Rescue Care, said they have noted the increased fanfare surrounding Black Friday shopping specials and that they will be beefing up their paramedics for any eventuality at shopping centres.

“Given that local shopping centres will likely be flooded with people seeking out festive season specials, we will deploy our staff and vehicles strategically to deal with any eventuality,” Jamieson said.

“We have previously responded to incidents on Black Friday and there have, in the past, been reports of stampedes at malls. We wish everyone a safe and fruitful shopping experience.”

On Wednesday the South African Savings Institute also urged consumers to guard against reckless spending and buying items that they did not absolutely need, saying the country faced a “major economic and political crossroads”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

