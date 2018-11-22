‘We didn’t miss you,’ Ndlozi tells DD Mabuza in parliament

Deputy President David ‘DD’ Mabuza is giving answers at a parliamentary Q&A session on Thursday, discussing, among other issues, the land reform process and the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

The deputy president is back in action following his “Russian sick leave”, which saw him venturing to the fellow Brics country to see doctors, as he said he was still dealing with the after-effects of an alleged attempt on his life which saw him poisoned by a “political enemy” in 2015.

The deputy president faced criticism for seeing Russian doctors, but said he only went there because they understood his condition. The Russians are apparently well known for their knowledge when it comes to treating poisoned people.

While speaker of the house Baleka Mbete was pleased to see him, the opposition did not show a lot of concern for the deputy president’s wellbeing and were quick to ridicule him.

“Great to see your trip to Dr Zhivago worked so well,” was DA chief whip John Steenhuisen’s chirp.

Thanking Mbete, Mabuza began the session by telling the speaker he missed her and missed all the “honourable members” of parliament too.

“We didn’t miss you! No way! We were fine without you,” was EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s response. Later, however, Ndlozi said he was happy to see Mabuza in good health and said illness wasn’t something to mock, which Mabuza thanked him for.

Deputy President DD Mabuza on the podium to answer MPs' oral questions. He begins: "Thank you Speaker, I missed you. Honourable Members, I missed you too!" Ndlozi: "We didn't miss you, no way. We are fine without you!" — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) November 22, 2018

Mabuza fielded various questions, including one on how the process of expropriation without compensation will impact food security.

“There should be no fear that we are going to collapse the production capacity of our country. It is not advisable to destroy the little that we have, we have to enhance,” he said.

One Twitter user expressed the view that Mabuza was “getting better at this”. He has been criticised for his performance at previous Q&As.

Mabuza is getting better at this. #mabuzaqanda — ???? / l e t h a b o (@WineAtMidnight) November 22, 2018

The Citizen reported in August that a Mabuza Q&A session in parliament was dismissed by some watching it as “shameful”.

Twitter commentators were their usual unforgiving selves and were quick to dismiss Mabuza’s performance, with one describing the event as being “a cringe to watch”.

“I can’t believe that he could be the next president of South Africa,” said another user.

Mabuza’s wooden performance even drew comparisons with former president Jacob Zuma, with one user saying he “even has the same mannerisms”.

