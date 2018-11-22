Vlakfontein murder case postponed again due to ‘short notice’

The Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday postponed the bail hearing of Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe, who appeared in connection with the murder of seven members of the same family in Vlakfontein.

The case has been postponed to November 28.

The Lenasia Magistrate’s Court transferred the matter on Wednesday to the Protea Magistrate’s Court because of load shedding.

Mabaso, 27, and Khupe, 61, were expected to apply for bail. They face seven counts of murder and of theft. Mabaso is facing three additional charges of rape.

Gerhard Landman, the legal representative of Khupe, said the matter was postponed due to the short notice of the transfer of the matter.

“The matter was transferred only on Wednesday from Lenasia to Protea Magistrate’s Court, so it was a short notice for a magistrate to prepare for the case,” Landman said.

The two accused faced seven counts of murder after the victims were found buried under sand in their home on October 29. There were blood stains on the wall.

During the pair’s previous appearance, Mabaso asked the court if he could be moved from the Johannesburg Central police station’s holding cells because he allegedly had been receiving threats from his co-accused, who was being held at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, also known as Sun City.

He was moved to Krugersdorp Prison.

Mabaso had previously indicated he would be abandoning his application for bail. However, he later opted to submit a formal application which led to the matter being postponed.

The pair will remain in custody.

