ACDP ‘devastated’ by horrific murder of North West primary schoolboy

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Thursday said it was devastated by reports of a grade one pupil who was stabbed to death at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in the North West Province.

The pupil was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a grade 11 pupil from another school, Mankala Technical High School, who had been hiding in the primary school’s toilet, said ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley in a statement.

It is alleged that the suspect slept in the restroom overnight without anyone knowing he was there, the ACDP said.

The deceased was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning before he was repeatedly stabbed. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was declared dead.

The principal of the school managed to apprehend the perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

“It appears the suspect knew the deceased and it is alleged that he was in a romantic relationship with the grade one learner’s older sister who also attends Mankala Technical High School with the suspect,” said Dudley.

“It is believed the couple may have had a fallout and the alleged perpetrator targeted the younger brother.

“However, police will conduct a full investigation around the circumstance of this horrific murder.”

The ACDP said it would like to join the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, in sending condolences to the family of the deceased.

The North West MEC, Jonas Sello Lehari, and the basic education department’s director for school safety, Paseka Njobe, will visit the school on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.