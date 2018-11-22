 
Amcu member shot and killed during strike at Sibanye

Amcu members outside the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West, 30 August 2018. Picture: ANA

The union embarked on a protected strike from Wednesday midnight at all of Sibanye’s operations in South Africa.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Thursday one of its members had died after he was shot and stabbed on Wednesday night when violence broke out at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof mine during a strike.

Amcu embarked on a protected strike from midnight at all of Sibanye’s operations in South Africa to press for a minimum wage increase of R12,500 with an increase of R1,000 for three years.

Sibanye currently employs approximately 32,200 people at its South African gold operations, with Amcu representing approximately 43% of employees in the bargaining unit.

