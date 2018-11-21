Former soccer star arrested for allegedly manufacturing drugs

A retired soccer star was arrested today in connection with manufacturing drugs in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, after a drug laboratory was found at his plot.

Colonel Brenda Muridili said four suspects that were found at the premises were arrested, including the owner of the property.

“The multi-disciplinary team observed the smallholding for a period of time until they were satisfied that they had enough evidence to apply for a search warrant. The search warrant was effected in the early hours of this morning and the team discovered a steel shed full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture mandrax, as well as a truck containing liquid chemicals,” Muridili said.

“The forensic science laboratory crime scene investigators are currently at the scene collecting evidence. The value of the clandestine drug laboratory will be determined by forensics as soon as they are done with their analyses.”

The soccer maestro is alleged to have been a prolific striker for Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows in his playing days. He cannot be named until he appears in court.

He was expected to appear in court within 48 hours facing a charge of manufacturing drugs.

– African News Agency (ANA)

