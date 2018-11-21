EFF demands Zondo inquiry moves from Tiso Blackstar’s building

Economic Freedom Fighters member of parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi today reiterated the party’s protest to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture sitting in Hill on Empire, a building owned by Tiso Blackstar media group, in parliament.

In a declaration on the budgetary review report of the chief justice, Ndlozi told the National Assembly: “The Zondo commission must get out of the headquarters of Tiso Blackstar with immediate effect.”

The declaration comes a day after EFF leader Julius Malema launched an attack on journalists and said the commission was at risk of becoming a “Mickey Mouse” inquiry and a waste of taxpayer’s money because of the building in which it was based.

He went as far as calling the media group “the new capturers”, including it in a wider attack on the Zondo commission and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who has been testifying before the inquiry this week.

– African News Agency (ANA)

