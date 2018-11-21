Grade 1 pupil stabbed to death at school after teen ‘lovers’ tiff’

An alleged aggrieved Grade 11 pupil allegedly hid in the toilets of the school his girlfriend’s younger brother attends and stabbed him to death when the young boy answered nature’s call, the education department says.

The tragic incident happened at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad, North West province.

The young boy was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a Grade 11 pupil from Mankala Technical High School.

In a statement, the department says it is alleged the suspect slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there.

“The deceased was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the Grade 11 pupil allegedly repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was sadly certified dead.

“The principal of the school managed to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

“It appears the suspect knew the deceased, and it is alleged that he was in a romantic relationship with the Grade 1 pupil’s older sister who also attends Mankala Technical High School with the suspect. It is believed the couple may have had a fall out and the alleged perpetrator targeted the younger brother. However, police will conduct a full investigation around the circumstance of this horrific murder,” the department says.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

North West education MEC Jonas Sello Lehari will visit the school tomorrow morning, as well as the department’s director for school safety, Paseka Njobe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.