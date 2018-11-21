 
menu
South Africa 21.11.2018 05:07 pm

Joburg Metro cop sentenced to 15 years for murder

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Mbuso Phakathi fired shots at 27-year-old Neo Masemola and other people with his service firearm at the Rockafella Tavern on 4 February this year.

A 36-year-old Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) constable was sentenced to an effective 15 years for murder, attempted murder and assault, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said today.

Mbuso Phakathi was sentenced by the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault after an investigation by the Ipid. The sentences for attempted murder and assault are to run concurrently.

According to the Ipid, Phakathi was arrested on February 4 at Moroka SAPS after he fired shots at 27-year-old Neo Masemola and other people with his service firearm at the Rockafella Tavern.

“Masemola was shot in the head at close range, two other victims sustained gunshot injuries. The accused went on to bump another victim with his car and drove off,” Ipid said in a statement.

The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Grade 11 teen in court for stabbing Grade 1 boy to death at school 23.11.2018
Drunk man kills ‘carjacker’ in Joburg 23.11.2018
Elderly Lenasia man found dead under car 23.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.