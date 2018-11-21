Parliament to oppose AfriForum’s land report interdict

Parliament today confirmed that civic organisation AfriForum has filed papers in the high court in Cape Town attempting to interdict the national legislature from adopting a report recommending the Constitution be amended to explicitly provide for land expropriation without compensation.

In a statement, Parliament said it would be opposing an application to have the report by the Constitutional Review Committee set aside.

“The inquiry which the Constitutional Review Committee undertook will be remembered as one of the most consultative, participatory processes of our democracy – outside of our regular non-racial elections,” the statement said.

“The process which the committee has now completed is in keeping with the responsibilities which our Constitution demands of Parliament as the legislative authority of our republic.”

The report still has to be tabled in both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces for approval.

– African News Agency (ANA)

