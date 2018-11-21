Stop bleeding of public money or I’ll hit your pockets – AG

Accounting officers in government and of state-owned entities who consistently fail to stop the unnecessary bleeding of public money have been warned the Auditor- General (AG) will hit them where it hurts most – their pockets.

AG Kimi Makwetu released the audit results of national and provincial government departments as well as the state-owned enterprises it audits today, noting another regression with less than a quarter of auditees achieving clean audits.

The results were released a day after the Public Audit Amendment Act was gazetted following President Cyril Ramaphosa signing it into law. The Act gives Makwetu’s office more powers to recover money lost through irregular expenditure from accounting officers such as directors general, municipal managers and the boards of state-owned companies.

The 2017/18 audit results showed a disturbing trend of increasing irregular, unauthorised, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Irregular spending for national and provincial government departments, as well as state-owned entities audited by the Auditor-General amounted to R51 billion – that’s besides the R28.4 billion of combined irregular expenditure incurred by Transnet and Eskom, who are audited by private firms, as well as the 27 percent of auditees who indicated they did not know how much of taxpayers money was irregularly spent.

Fruitless and wasteful spending, noted Makwetu, had “another big jump” of 200 percent compared to the 2016/17 financial year, and is currently sitting at R2.5 billion.

“This is an avoidable type of expenditure that we find is now starting to increase,” said Makwetu.

An increase in unauthorised expenditure by 38 percent to R2.1 billion was attributed mainly to overspending.

Makwetu said it was hoped this trend could be arrested once the new act comes into effect (a commencement date has yet to be announced), given that the new law gives Makwetu the right to recover money directly from accounting officers should they repeatedly ignore recommendations by the AG’s office related to material irregularities in spending.

Makwetu’s office has developed regulations, which are yet to be adopted by parliament, that will spell out in what circumstances a certificate of debt can be issued to an accounting officer.

“It’s trying to influence the culture as a start to say in the past you were used to a situation where if you’ve got R120 million in irregular expenditure, nothing might happen to you. We’ll still find you here next year doing exactly the same stuff every year, still incurring this irregular expenditure,” said Makwetu.

“In this case, it’s up to you as an accounting officer now to take the carrot, because there’s still a carrot here, to say to you once we identify a material irregularity we give you the opportunity to correct it, we’ll give you that opportunity to prevent the loss as the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] requires of you as an accounting officer. If you don’t do that as diligently as required to stop the bleeding of resources then the certificate of debt will be triggered.”

The 2017/18 audit results show the same culprits are contributing to the total amount of taxpayers money being wasted and spent without following due process.

Irregular expenditure incurred by the KwaZulu-Natal transport department stood at R4.4 billion, the Water Trading Entity at R4.5 billion, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa at R3.939 billion, the Gauteng roads and transport department at R2 billion, the national department of water and sanitation at R1.9 billion, the correctional services department at R1.9 billion, and the Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng departments of health at R1.8 bln and R1.7 bln, respectively.

The Water Trading Entity contributed R1 billion to the collective R2.5 billion of fruitless and wasteful spending of all departments and entities audited.

In the future, if these types of trends continue, the heads of the departments and state-owned entities who can’t provide reasonable explanations for these and have not taken action against those who did not follow the law when spending money, will face the consequences.

Parliament’s committee on the auditor-general said it was hoping to adopt regulations giving effect to the Public Audit Amendment Act before the House rises in December.

– African News Agency (ANA)

