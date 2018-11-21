 
South Africa 21.11.2018 03:35 pm

Construction worker dies after pump house collapsed on him

ANA
Emergency personnel removing the deceased from the rubble at Lady Ellen crescent in La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: ANA

The incident happened at Lady Ellen Crescent in La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal today.

A construction worker was killed after a concrete structure collapsed on him at Lady Ellen Crescent in La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal today, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said that paramedics responded to reports of a structural collapse.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a concrete structure collapsed on a construction worker. The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and was tragically declared deceased,” said Herbst.

The fire and rescue services, as well as the South African Police Service, were on the scene to help remove the deceased from the rubble.

African News Agency (ANA)

