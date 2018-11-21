Third youngster takes the stand in AB Xuma Primary School rape trial

The High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court heard the testimony of a third girl who alleged that AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe, raped her.

State prosecutor Jacki Steyn called to the stand the eight-year-old grade three pupil, who was in grade two at the time of the incident, which the learner said took place after school.

She said that Molefe called her to the guard room where he molested her.

“When I felt pain and I went out crying and he said I mustn’t cry. I went to my transport and when I got home I told my mother.”

Asked whether she had reported the incident to her mother on the same day, the child said she only told her mother at a later stage when Molefe was arrested.

“I was scared that my mother would come to school and tell Mmkhulu ( the name the children called Molefe) and he would scare her.”

Defence lawyer Lumka Xoxo asked the girl why she didn’t scream since there were other people on the school premise.

“The other people left first and he closed my mouth.”

Xoxo put it to the eight-year-old that she was lying because she didn’t initially tell that to the court.

“It is the truth,” the girl said.

Xoxo asked the girl why no one from her transport saw that something was wrong with her.

“He wiped my tears away,” the girl responded.

Xoxo said the doctor examined the girl and did not find any injuries.

“The doctor did not say I was not injured but that it was better.”

She said she was called to the school’s computer room where she and other learners were asked what Molefe did to them.

Xoxo told the girl Molefe denied touching her vagina.

“Mkhulu is lying. He did it,” the eight-year-old said.

Another eight-year-old girl in grade two, who was seven at the time of the incident, also took the stand on Wednesday.

“I was behind the classes buying near the gate by the fence with my friends and Mkhulu called us and put us in the guard room.

“My friend went out. She fooled Mkhulu and said she’s going to the toilet and said she would come back and Mkhulu touched me on my private parts.”

The pupil said that she was also burnt by a heater in the room. She started crying and left the guard room. She then went home to the orphanage where she stays.

The case continues.

