Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of uncut diamonds

Two suspects arrested for alleged illegal possession of uncut diamonds are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court later this week.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men were arrested on Tuesday with unpolished diamonds with an estimated street value of almost half a million rand.

Acting on a tip-off, police swooped in on a local pub in Somerset West where the alleged diamond deal was due to take place.

“The men could not provide proof of ownership and were arrested for possession of unpolished diamonds. The estimated street value of the stones is R400,000,” Rwexana said.

Rwexana said police were investigating the authenticity of the diamonds. The two men, aged 36 and 56, will appear in court on Friday.

