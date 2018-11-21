Seize looters’ assets, urges Pravin Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has requested the state capture commission of inquiry to ”follow the money” looted from the country’s state-owned enterprises and that assets from the culprits be seized by authorities.

Gordhan made the comments while wrapping up his testimony on Wednesday – the third day of his evidence – at the inquiry held in Johannesburg chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

”If I can recommend the one avenue that needs to be utilised now, it is the asset forfeiture process. This will ensure that those involved in these activities feel the first signs of pain through freezing their assets which might include five Lamborghinis or 10 Ferraris, whatever the case might be. That will send the right message that malfeasance is not tolerated,” said Gordhan.

He added that SOE boards were already in the process of unearthing the corruption and forensic investigations were underway.

The first action is the high court application against former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and executives such as disgraced Anoj Singh, its former CFO, and the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

The executives and Regiments are facing a R189 million claim involving the controversial 1,064 locomotives Transnet tender, where they allegedly scored hundreds of millions of rands in kickbacks. Transnet reportedly wants the money paid back with interest.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said there will be evidence presented before the commission by law enforcement authorities on what has been done to recover looted funds and assets in the state capture scandal.

