Hawks seize R8.9m worth of drugs, second suspect arrested

A 45-year-old suspected drug dealer is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with a drug bust in which R8.9 million rands worth of drugs were seized.

Police spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau discovered the drugs at a storage facility in Somerset West on Wednesday last week.

The first suspect, Mogamat Rafiek Hayners, 24, was arrested on the day of the raid and appeared in court on November 15. His case was postponed for a formal bail application to November 22.

The drugs recovered included heroin, tik, and mandrax.

In a separate incident, Phillipus Coenraad Swart, 33, was arrested for allegedly selling cannabis to schoolchildren.

“Upon his arrest, a total of over R10,000 worth of dagga was found on his possession at his residence in George. This followed an investigation that was conducted after Swart apparently placed a drug sale advertisement on a social media network,” said Nkwalase.

Swart appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court last week and was released on warning. His case was postponed to February 12.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.