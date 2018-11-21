 
Annual consumer inflation rises to 5.1% in October – Stats SA

Picture: iStock

The agency says on a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.5% in October.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.1% year-on-year in October 2018 from 4.9% in September, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.



The contribution of the food and non-alcoholic beverages component to the headline annual number decreased from 0.7 percentage points to 0.6 percentage points while that of alcoholic beverages and tobacco dipped from 0.3 to 0.2 percentage points.

The contribution of transport increased from 1.2 percentage points in September to 1.5 percentage points in October.

