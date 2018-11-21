Black Friday shopping spree to lift local e-commerce – FNB

South Africa’s e-commerce sector is likely to get a major boost on Black Friday and Cyber Monday as more consumers take advantage of the convenience of online shopping to avoid long queues, said banking group FNB on Wednesday.

South Africa, like several other countries, has adopted Black Friday, the informal name for the day after Thanksgiving in the US, the fourth Thursday of November, which is regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Cyber Monday refers to the Monday after Thanksgiving, which has generally become an extended day of frenzied bargain hunting.

Last year, FNB processed an average of over 800,000 card transactions per hour which peaked at 1.5 million card transactions because of the Black Friday spree.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee said: “The transaction volumes give a firm indication that Black Friday has become one of the important days for South African consumers.

“Many see this as an opportunity to stretch their budgets amid unrelenting pressure on household income. Consumers who have set aside a budget will be in a better financial position and we encourage those who need to use credit to do so responsibly.”

“It’s vital for consumers to consider that there’s still a long festive season ahead, therefore, it’s important to reserve some funds for unforeseen emergencies,” Makanjee added.

FNB said it had seen an overall increase of 120% in card payment volumes during last year’s Black Friday, compared to a typical Friday.

The spike in spending was driven by a 250% increase in purchases from local online retailers versus the 80% spend increase at physical retailers.

