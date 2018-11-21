Sasol expects interim earnings to rise 12% to 29%

Energy and chemical company Sasol said on Wednesday it expected its underlying cash flow performance and earnings for the half year to December to be stronger than last year, with headline earnings per share likely to be 12% to 29% higher.

The company said in a trading statement: “Sasol is expected to deliver a solid set of results, underpinned by higher Brent crude oil and product prices, a weaker average rand exchange rate, a satisfactory performance of its global assets and much lower remeasurement items.”

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation were expected to increase by between 10 and 30%, largely driven by stronger macroeconomics.

Sasol is due to release its audited results for the six months ending December 31 on February 25.

