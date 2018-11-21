Prophet Mboro gives #NotInMyNameSA R100k to boost its fight against women abuse

Leaders of civil rights movement #NotInMyName on Tuesday received a R100,000 cheque from the leader of the Incredible Happenings Ministries, Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, for the organisation’s work in fighting women’s abuse and femicide.

“In Ekurhuleni, I am supporting all the victims of rape and abuse. Now I have found bigger, credible partners that I can work with because it’s tough. I’ve been shot at… it’s not easy to do what you are doing.

“Ask me. They [the abusers] come after you,” Motsoeneng told delegates, including #NotInMyNameSA leaders, traditional leaders, fellow clergymen, and sangomas at a conference on gender-based violence he hosted on Tuesday evening.

“Traditional leadership, chiefs, let us hold hands and move forward together. I do not like events, I want us to be moving forward. Sometimes the media won’t be here, but we must carry on with the work. Sometimes there won’t be publicity, but we must carry on.”

Moments later, Motsoeneng presented a symbolic cheque of R100,000 to #NotInMyNameSA president Siyabulela Jentile, secretary general Themba Masango, and deputy president Boitumelo Nkosi, which he signed.

“Here is your R100,000. Go and help those women, those children, who are going through hell.

“I am asking every prophet, every bishop in the country to please put money into the account of #NotInMyName because the work that they do; it takes money to change lives.”

Jentile said the organisation was short of money to continue its assistance to victims in the massive number of abuse and femicide cases.

“Some of us left our jobs, took out all our savings and invested them into this. But we are running dry. In fact, we ran dry a long time ago because it’s difficult. You can’t do anything without resources.”

Jentile said it was important to continue to fight against abuse as it affected everyone.

“If we decide that no one is interested and we are also sitting down, tomorrow it might be your daughter. It might be you. Men must not think they won’t be raped. There are men raping other men,” he said.

Traditional leaders and sangomas offered to work closely with #NotInMyName to combat and speak out against all abuse in South African society.

