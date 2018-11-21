Adorable pooches up for adoption at Sandton SPCA

The festive season brings out the best and the worst in people. With fireworks, shopping and parties in abundance, not everyone has their furbabies in mind.

As a result, a host of adorable dogs are up for adoption at the Sandton SPCA, most of which come from homes, but have since escaped and remain unclaimed.

If you are looking to help a furbaby in need, have a look at the stellar selection:

Meet Chase, an energetic adult cross-breed with a zest for life, people and other dogs. Chase loves to run, but is just as content relaxing with people. Quirky and loyal, he cannot wait to be adopted by a dedicated person willing to take him for walks and love him unconditionally.

Benny is a new addition to the Sandton SPCA. Found as a stray, his owners sadly neglected to claim him. He is described by his handlers as a friendly dog with a sunny disposition, who is always eager to please. He gets along very well with other dogs and humans.

Scribbles was adopted as a 2-month-old puppy, but was recently returned to the Sandton SPCA. Despite this, Scribbles is a happy-go-lucky boy that is calm on a leash and loves tummy rubs. Extroverted and full of life, Scribbles would thrive if he had another furry companion to share his joy with. He was also non-reactive when tested with a cat, making him the perfect all-rounder. Scribbles needs someone who will commit to adopting him for the long haul.

Sarah first came to Sandton SPCA as an emaciated, malnourished dog. She has come a long way since then, and despite her sad eyes, she has a big heart and a lovely demeanour. Sarah’s recovery shows how resilient and determined she is, and for this, she deserves humans who will treat her well and give her the life she deserves.

Surrendered as a stray and never claimed, Annie is eager to meet her furever home. She is a high-energy dog and will need daily walks and extensive playtime. Alert and loving, Annie would make a perfect furry companion and guard dog. She patiently waits for a loving family to give her a good, exciting life.

For more information on the Sandton SPCA’s adoption procedure, visit their website on http://www.sandtonspca.org.za/adopt-a-pet/, contact them by phoning 011 444 7730, or send an email to adopt@sandtonspca.org.za.

The adoption fee for a dog is R900, with a non-refundable R200 deposit payable upfront. The adoption fee includes sterilisation, de-worming, first vaccination, and microchip. Strict home checks will also apply. If a dog or cat you are interested in adopting has been booked, leave your details with the Sandton SPCA in case the booking falls through.

