Teacher warned schoolgirls not to tell of abuse at AB Xuma Primary School, court hears

The trial of scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe, who is accused of molesting and raping young schoolgirls at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto, continues on Wednesday

The 58-year-old is accused of sexual attacks on dozens of schoolgirls aged between 5 and 13. Molefe who allegedly committed the offences last year faces three charges of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

On Tuesday the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court heard the evidence of a 13-year-old grade seven schoolgirl, who recounted how the accused groped her breast and said: “Hello sweetheart”.

The schoolgirl, who can not be named, said she was encouraged by her friend to report the matter to a teacher. She told the court she reported the abuse to a teacher only identified as “Zondo”.

She said the teacher gathered all the other schoolgirls – including those in the foundation phase – and warned them against telling their parents of any abuse they might have suffered at the hands of the scholar patroller. The teacher said the school would deal with the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, another 9-year-old schoolgirl told the court she developed an “infection” after the accused “touched” her private parts.

She eventually told the principal, Maria Mthimkhulu, of her infection which caused her to make frequent visits to the toilet. The principal in turn told the child’s mother, but she did not mention that the child had told her she had been abused by the accused.

The girl’s mother told the court that when she became aware of the infection she took her daughter to a clinic for treatment. The nine-year-old said until then she had been scared to tell her mother that the accused had abused her inside a guard house at the school.

The trial continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

