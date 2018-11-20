Pastors, sangomas and traditional leaders gather to discuss women abuse

Several church leaders, sangomas and traditional leaders gathered in Johannesburg tonight to discuss the scourge of women and girls abuse in South Africa.

The conference, hosted by civic society group #NotInMyNameSA and Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, drew different denominations and faiths “to raise the discussion on what has become a disease in South Africa”, according to director of the programme, #NotInMyNameSA secretary general Themba Masango.

“We thought that we should sit down and talk. We are here to say not in my name. The traditional leaders and healers are here. Men of God are here, we are all saying not anymore,” said Masango.

#NotInMyName partnered with Mboro, a well-known charismatic preacher in the wake of numerous reported cases of clergymen involved in scandals including rape and abuse of congregants in different parts of South Africa.

Religious leaders in South Africa have come under intense criticism following allegations of horrific abuse at the ongoing rape and human trafficking trial of televangelist and head of Jesus Dominion International church (JDI) Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts, which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering, and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

His two alleged henchwomen are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The 58-year-old pastor allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

– African News Agency (ANA)

