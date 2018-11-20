Five independent candidates contest ward by-elections in the ECape

Five independent candidates are expected to contest the ward by-elections in the Eastern Cape tomorrow.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said municipal ward by-elections would take place in the Eastern Cape, Free State and the Western Cape provinces, with 21 candidates from seven political parties also contesting.

In the Eastern Cape, Ward 4 in Great Kei municipality will be contested by Nonkosinathi Verezar Mevana-Siswana, an independent candidate, Mzamo Njekanye of the African National Congress (ANC), and Miranda Kontjani of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 6 in Great Kei municipality is contested by Luleka Ndabambi, an independent candidate, Wiver Sinqana of the of the ANC, Sharne Muriel Jacobs of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Sizeka Innocentia Mpande of the EFF and Vuyisile Clay Paule of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 7 in Great Kei municipality will be contested by three independent candidates namely, Fredie Lewis, Khanya Ndarana, and Themba Gqomoroshe. Zola Tshali of the of the ANC, Malixole Maxwell Eric Matshoba of the EFF and Nokwanda Patricia Mzimeli of the UDM are also contesting.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

In the Free State Ward 3 in Moqhaka municipality is contested by Tsie Isaac Borole of the ANC, Nicholas David Muller of the DA; Lebohang Patrick Mosia of the EFF; and Annemarie Elizabeth Jordaan of the Vryheidsfront Plus.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

In the Western Cape Ward 9 in the Witzenberg municipality is contested by Mxolisi Joseph Ndaba of the ANC, Johannes Jacobus Mars of the Congress of the People, Koos Goeieman of the DA and Isak Lluwellyne Swartz of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 3 in George municipality is contested by Johan Du Toit of the African Christian Democratic Party, Erika Luise Brown of the DA, Richard Sedi of the EFF and Marthinus Johannes Erasmus of the Vryheidsfront Plus.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

On November 16, the IEC said it decided to to urgently approach the Electoral Court to seek a postponement of the by-election in Ward 9 Witzenberg municipality, following complaints received from political parties contesting the by-election that they had not received reasonable access to potential voters in the ward for campaigning purposes.

The complaints were related to the granting of access to registered voters residing on farms in the ward.

Ward 9 contains 3,431 registered voters and the vacancy arose as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

The Electoral Commission wanted condonation to exceed the legal time frame of 90 days in which by-elections must be held. The 90 day time frame expires on December 7.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.