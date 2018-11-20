Eastern Cape ANC calls for better police resources for gang violence in Port Elizabeth

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape today called for ministerial intervention and better resources for police following ongoing gang violence in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

In a statement the ANC in the region said it condemned a surge of gang violence over the last few weeks and the killing of seven young men in the past six days.

The ANC said that gang killings on a daily basis represented the greatest crisis the society of the northern areas were facing.

The ANC added that nothing decisive was being done to address the scourge tearing apart communities.

“[The SA Police Service] SAPS need to be more responsive to the crisis, and, as part of the comprehensive solution the police need more personnel, who are better resourced. Minister of Police, Cde Bheki Cele must quickly deploy anti-gang unit which must have a multidisciplinary and multi-operational stream to fight the gang violence,” the party said.

“That unit must have a dedicated investigative capacity that focuses on murder and attempted murders as well as prevention of organised crime.”

The ANC called for a non-partisan solution that unites all the agencies and the different levels of government.

“This solution must ensure that civil society is mobilised to support the programme to confront the scourge tearing apart our communities.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

