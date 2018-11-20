Port Elizabeth police investigate murder after man shot dead

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape today said they were investigating a case of murder after a 43-year-old man was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Visible Gang Intervention Team was patrolling today when they saw a group of people standing in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp.

Naidu said when police stopped they saw a man lying on the ground who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

The deceased was identified as Marlon Koopman.

No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency (ANA)

