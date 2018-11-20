 
Port Elizabeth police investigate murder after man shot dead

ANA
Police. File picture

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape today said they were investigating a case of murder after a 43-year-old man was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Visible Gang Intervention Team was patrolling today when they saw a group of people standing in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp.

Naidu said when police stopped they saw a man lying on the ground who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

The deceased was identified as Marlon Koopman.

No arrests have been made.

African News Agency (ANA)

