City of Cape Town warns Atlantis residents of water supply disruption

The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation department today advised residents in the Atlantis area to store water in containers for domestic use during pipe maintenance work which will affect water supply tomorrow.

The City said the maintenance work involves a tie-in on the water supply pipelines that feed the Beacon Hill and Sherwood Park areas in Atlantis. This work will result in the disruption of the water supply to these areas between 8pm and 5am.

“At all times, careful consideration is given to ensure minimal disruption to the water supply. The water supply network across the city is divided into reticulation zones, which are smaller and much more manageable sections of the large network for purposes of maintenance and upgrades,” the statement read.

“This work forms part of the city’s water demand management plan and will significantly reduce the occurrence of pipe bursts and subsequent water losses. Residents are advised to store water in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

