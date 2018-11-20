 
South Africa 20.11.2018 05:11 pm

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato to sign urban wastewater management loan

ANA
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

The loan agreement is between the City of Cape Town and the German development bank KfW.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is tomorrow set to sign an urban wastewater management loan agreement between the City of Cape Town and the German development bank KfW.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the consul general of Germany in Cape Town, Matthias Hansen, the premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, as well as other dignitaries and executives from KfW will also be present during the signing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

In a statement, the City said this financing arrangement will contribute to its strategies of the diversification of water resources and of enhanced investment in water infrastructure to ensure the reliable delivery of water services.

African News Agency (ANA)

