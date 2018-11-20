Sars embarks on tax returns awareness campaign

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) today said it was embarking on a nationwide awareness campaign to remind taxpayers of their obligation to submit outstanding tax returns.

Sars said the three-week campaign, which kicked off today, is targeted primarily at businesses, to encourage compliance regarding corporate income tax (CIT), value-added tax (VAT) and pay-as-you-earn (Paye).

Information on taxpayer obligations, the submission of tax returns, and consequences related to non-submission will also be shared during the campaign. The company added that it will also issue final-demand letters to affected taxpayers.

“Although tax season closed on October 31, those who missed the deadline are still expected to file all outstanding tax returns, and administrative penalties may be imposed for failure to file,” the statement said.

“Provisional taxpayers have until January 31 to file their tax returns via eFiling. Taxpayers who do not submit their returns will be charged an administrative penalty, which can range from R250 to R16,000 per month, depending on the taxable income of the taxpayer.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

