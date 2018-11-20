Vytjie Mentor on state capture inquiry: There will be twists and turns

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor seems more determined now than ever to press charges against those she said benefited from state capture. Mentor faced criticism last week after apologising for part of her testimony that claimed she was introduced to businessman Fana Hlongwane by Duduzane Zuma.

But Mentor is not discouraged.

She told her critics on social media: “I love justice and fairness, and can’t sit back and watch when wrong is being done. Go and drown yourself if you hate my guts. I am still standing and I will remain standing for a long, long time to come.

“I will be continuing with the Commission and I will be laying more charges against others too. Call me fat, call me a liar, at the end of it all it is only the judge and the courts that will be the last arbitrators.

“The final word will come from Judge Zondo. The ridicule will not harm me and actually makes me stronger. I will stick with the process to the very end.”

Mentor said those she was trying to expose were fighting back, further claiming she was former president Jacob Zuma’s biggest threat. In fact, the former MP warned her followers on social media to expect “twists and turns” as the task ahead was “not going to be easy”.

“Major investigations are going on. I am pressing more and more charges against many. They will fight back, they are fighting back. I am not deterred, I am not turning back. This battle has to be won. I have drawn a line in the sand. War it shall be, victory it shall be.

“I am the biggest threat to Zuma, Guptas, most ministers, CEOs, and board members of SOEs and beneficiaries of state capture.”

Mentor said the evidence she presented before the commission resulted in three more “big” investigations, and she would return to present more “damning” information.

“I researched the state capture project for 5 years, I will sing before that Commission until its end, and I am going to smoke out the embedded mules.”

