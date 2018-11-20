MPs demand report into failed Treasury IT system

Parliament’s watchdog on public accounts on Tuesday ordered National Treasury (NT) to hand over a forensic report into the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) by Thursday.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mohajane informed the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that while the report was complete, some information had to be verified since it implicated individuals at the NT.

MPs were not impressed, cancelling the scheduled briefing and insisting the report be submitted to them this week.

ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana said: “This is becoming a trend. The DG knew there is no report and he agreed to this meeting and it’s unfortunately unacceptable and we not going to allow that. We not going to allow the DG to sit down and doctor that report.”

National Treasury appointed Nexus Forensic to probe the failed implementation of IFMS, the IT system meant to integrate payroll, financial, and supply chain management functions in the public service, which cost the taxpayer over one billion rand.

