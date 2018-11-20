WATCH: German president arrives in Cape Town to meet with Ramaphosa

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday received a guard of honour upon his arrival at Tuynhuys in Cape Town where he was welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Military Guard of Honour arrives ahead of the Welcome Ceremony on the occasion of President Franklin-Walter Steinmeier’s State Visit to South Africa. #GermanyinSA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/uFCEKYCmGr — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 20, 2018

The state visit follows a bilateral meeting between Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel on the margins of the G20 Africa Summit in Berlin last month.

#GermanyInSA President @CyrilRamaphosa introduces President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the SA delegation of Ministers pic.twitter.com/c2EIfpAeQz — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) November 20, 2018

The state visit will afford both leaders an opportunity to discuss multilateral issues and to cooperate closely as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

