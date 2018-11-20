 
South Africa 20.11.2018 11:17 am

WATCH: German president arrives in Cape Town to meet with Ramaphosa

Picture: GCIS

The state visit will afford both leaders an opportunity to discuss multilateral issues.

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday received a guard of honour upon his arrival at Tuynhuys in Cape Town where he was welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The state visit follows a bilateral meeting between Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel on the margins of the G20 Africa Summit in Berlin last month.

The state visit will afford both leaders an opportunity to discuss multilateral issues and to cooperate closely as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

