Limpopo top cop condemns deadly mob justice incidents

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba on Tuesday condemned the recurring incidents of mob-justice and killings in the province.

Three separate incidents of mob justice occurred between the past weekend and Monday night, the police said. The attacks were carried out by mobs in the Westenburg outside Polokwane, Siloam on the outskirts of Thohoyandou and Masemola near Lebowakgomo.

General Ledwaba said police in Westenburg have arrested eight suspects for murder following an incident which occurred over the weekend on Saturday morning, where one person died after he was attacked by a mob in the streets of Disteneng Section.

Police investigations reveal that community members grabbed a 17-year-old boy, whom they accused of “terrorising them” and also stabbing his mother with a sharp object. The mob assaulted the teenager with various objects until he died.

These suspects will appear before Polokwane Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

On the same day, another suspect was caught while trying to burgle a house. Instead of calling the police, the people that caught the suspect alerted other members of the community and they dished out “mob justice”.

The suspect was rescued and then arrested by the police when they arrived.

A case of assault was also opened against the mob but there were no arrests yet.

On Monday night at about 6.30pm at Apel Cross in the Masemola area, three suspected stock thieves were stopped and apprehended by a group of community members while transporting eight cows in a van with a trailer.

General Ledwaba said again community members opted not to call the police and instead beat up the suspected cattle rustlers.

“They brutally assaulted the suspects and further attempted to burn them alive with tyres until they were rescued by the police who were conducting their patrol duties.”

The injured suspects were taken to a hospital. Police are still trying to find out where the cows were taken from.

General Ledwaba said cases of assaults were opened against the mob, but there were no arrests yet.

“Members of the community are warned to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. The police must be given a space to deal with any criminal act without them resorting to violence which is totally uncalled for.”

