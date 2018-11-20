WATCH: Cops allegedly assault woman over dagga complaint ‘misunderstanding’

Two SAPS officers were allegedly still reporting for duty after being implicated in an assault of Pretoria-West car mechanic Amber Jacobsz. Though it was unclear when the incident happened, Moses Dlamini from Ipid told SABC News that the case was brought to them on Friday last week.

In an interview with the public broadcaster, Jacobsz said police received a complaint that pupils were allegedly smoking dagga near her residence, when they came, they allegedly assaulted her over a “misunderstanding”.

Jacobsz said: “I was kicked … and inside the police station in the office. While she puts my head – she wants to ram my head into the table. I have a blue mark over here. I’ve got lots of bruises on my head. My knees were blue, my back was blue. I was blue all over, the way she hit and kicked me and grabbed me by my hair.”

The alleged assault happened in front of a tuck shop while pupils watched and took videos of the incident. The matter was reported to the Ipid on Friday after Jacobsz was allegedly turned away at the police station.

“We’re going to investigate it, we received it on Friday afternoon and we’ve assigned it to an investigator who will take it forward,” said Dlamini.

He also told Pretoria Rekord: “Ipid will investigate allegations of police brutality on a woman at the hands of two female police officers,” spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

Dlamini also confirmed knowledge of the video showing the incident in question.

“In the video footage, the woman is pulled by her hair and shoved into a police vehicle.”

“It is important for the police to uphold the human rights of the communities they operate within and not use unnecessary force where it is unwarranted.”

“Police officers should be protectors of the community and not its abusers,” Dlamini said.

Pretoria West police spokesperson Constable Simon Chokoe said: “I don’t know anything about it”.

The two implicated officers were still reporting for duty at Pretoria-West police station, said the SABC.

Watch the video below:

