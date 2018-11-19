 
South Africa 19.11.2018 04:41 pm

Nomboniso Gasa vs Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema, Jacqui The Poet

Citizen reporter
Nomboniso Gasa | Image: Afternoonexpress.co.za

The political commentator had a long, hard weekend of ‘commentating.’

UCT Professor and senior associate researcher Nomboniso Gasa has had one busy Twitter weekend although she was on the lonely side of one big twar against “politics Twitter’s” most popular figures.

In between her many appearances at the Zondo commission “in solidarity” with those on the stand on any given day, Gasa has found time to engage in lengthy disagreements with the likes of Ranjeni Munusamy, Patricia De Lille, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, to name but a few.

Most of her twars were interlinked due to the fact that some of the aforementioned figures jumped in on behalf of others. Take a look.

Patricia De Lille

The former Cape Town mayor and DA member caught Gasa’s attention with the announcement of her new political party.

Gasa went off on a tangent about De Lille’s perceived need to be the centre of attention.  

To which De Lille responded with a explanation about why her Independent Democrats party was never deregistered. 

Ranjeni Munusamy

Munusamy (or Ranjeni M as she is popularly known) ended up in Gasa’s crosshairs as a result of sharing her opinion on Gasa’s critique of De Lille’s political ideology.

Ranjeni ended up getting the infamous Gasa Numbered Thread response but Gasa made sure to qualify her response by emphasising that she was not trolling Munusamy.

Floyd Shivambu

Gasa’s exchange with Shivambu is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch, second only to her exchange with Jacqui the Poet (which is chronicled below).

She tagged Shivambu in a link back to an article she wrote this past weekend in which she briefly touched on his insistence on the existence of an Indian cabal in political circles and why it is important that his narrative cannot go unchallenged.

Julius Malema

Gasa also went after Malema – as she usually does – for the EFF’s planned protest action against Pravin Gordhan.

While Malema did not address Gasa directly, he did retweet a few tweets in reference to her.

Jacqui the poet

Her most interesting exchange, other than the one with Floyd Shivambu, has to be that with poet and activist Jacqui.

Jacqui then went on to dub her “Nomboniso the Corrupt” in a short thread that was also shared by Malema. The thread details a previous public protector finding that found Gasa guilty of corruption. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

