Nomboniso Gasa vs Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema, Jacqui The Poet

UCT Professor and senior associate researcher Nomboniso Gasa has had one busy Twitter weekend although she was on the lonely side of one big twar against “politics Twitter’s” most popular figures.

Tomorrow I will be @StateCaptureCom in solidarity with Pravin Gordhan. I’ve cleared my schedule. So far, I’ve gone on solidarity with Mcebisi Jonas, Themba Maseko, Phumla Williams and Barbara Hogan. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

In between her many appearances at the Zondo commission “in solidarity” with those on the stand on any given day, Gasa has found time to engage in lengthy disagreements with the likes of Ranjeni Munusamy, Patricia De Lille, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, to name but a few.

Most of her twars were interlinked due to the fact that some of the aforementioned figures jumped in on behalf of others. Take a look.

Patricia De Lille

The former Cape Town mayor and DA member caught Gasa’s attention with the announcement of her new political party.

Gasa went off on a tangent about De Lille’s perceived need to be the centre of attention.

‘A new party of good people’ ???? Oh, c’mon @PatriciaDeLille! Must you be the centre of attention, always? ‘I’m leaving PAC & forming my own party’, ID. I’m going into DA, ID must dissolve into DA. I left DA. I’m now forming my own party…’ & Blah, blah…’ ???????????? — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

What exactly is the ideological position of this ‘party of good people’ @PatriciaDeLille? I mean, in your position as DA Mayor you were definitely not pro-poor. In fact, at some point (during honeymoon stage), you were ‘race blind’. What can we expect now? https://t.co/X4E6q7GQRZ — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

So @PatriciaDeLille decided she wants to continue her hussle as a politician. Nothing new for you, the voter. This is about Aunt Pat’s tiff with @Our_DA. & to a lesser extent, votes from @MYANC voters. Besides sound & furry, nothing for you, the voter. That’s the truth. ???? — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

To which De Lille responded with a explanation about why her Independent Democrats party was never deregistered.

Thank you for your comment. ID has not existed since 2014. Its registration was retained, just as the DP registration was retained, to prevent opportunists from hijacking a brand. I believe we all deserve a better South Africa, which is why I have created a new party. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) November 18, 2018

Thanks for your response @PatriciaDeLille. I hope we can chat when I am in Cape Town. You know where I stand, of course. If it happens, good. If not, that’s fine. Go in Peace, sister. https://t.co/ciVwgVsXvv — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

Ranjeni Munusamy

Munusamy (or Ranjeni M as she is popularly known) ended up in Gasa’s crosshairs as a result of sharing her opinion on Gasa’s critique of De Lille’s political ideology.

In truth though, it is difficult to define the ideology of any South African political party. They’re all a mish mash. https://t.co/sn1wN4NmfV — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) November 18, 2018

You think so ????. Truth? A political party without ideological stance is an oxymoron. Every pol party has an ideological stand point, incl. those that appear to be mish mash. Cut through verbiage & study their actions, noise & silences. Ideological. @RanjeniM. @PatriciaDeLille https://t.co/XvUgB4TsZF — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

That presumes that ideology can be fluid. The trend worldwide is that historical ideologies are less relevant as political parties try to adapt to current realities and evolving social conditions. https://t.co/871msyeIXk — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) November 18, 2018

Ranjeni ended up getting the infamous Gasa Numbered Thread response but Gasa made sure to qualify her response by emphasising that she was not trolling Munusamy.

Please, be careful @RanjeniM. Political trends are not the same as ideological position. I’m going to do a mini thread & tag you. I’m not trolling you, I hope you understand. https://t.co/R3Z8m0Gchi — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

Floyd Shivambu

Gasa’s exchange with Shivambu is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch, second only to her exchange with Jacqui the Poet (which is chronicled below).

She tagged Shivambu in a link back to an article she wrote this past weekend in which she briefly touched on his insistence on the existence of an Indian cabal in political circles and why it is important that his narrative cannot go unchallenged.

Hi @FloydShivambu, in this article I touch on the Indian Cabal, narrative. I had to cut it severely, so it’s not detailed. That is still coming. Your narrative on that important era of our history cannot go unchallenged. @City_Press https://t.co/l8yafJO59Z — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

You are an MP @FlyodShivambu. Get the full report of what happened and process in parliament. My responses are on record and under oath. You can also ask the Committee which looked into this before. I said before, I’m not going to engage on Madonsela here, my report is on record. https://t.co/5kd0aC5gG2 — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

As for you @Julius_S_Malema, why don’t you ask Madonsela what those additional allegations were and why she didn’t include them? Incidentally, this was in era in which you were Zuma’s point man. Yes, that is relevant here. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

But you ask us questions here even about Limpopo and all sorts of other things and we respond. But well it’s okay, you don’t need to respond, maybe too busy developing weak and shallow Defence for the Cabal. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 19, 2018

Again, I repeat, you are an MP @FlyodShivambu, if you feel there are questions I should answer, please ask parliament to open that process again, I will only be too pleased to answer in a parliamentary process and under oath. Will you take it up? https://t.co/tcOyb4JHlU — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

I would only be too pleased to oblige your desire for me to answer to parliament on the Commission for Gnder Equality, should you convince @ParliamentofRSA to open the investigation @Julius_S_Malema and @FloydShivambu. I have absolutely nothing to hide. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

The findings of the Public Protector are valid, final and binding unless subjected to judicial review. If you are so sure of your facts, why don’t you subject the report to judicial review. But well, it’s your issue. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 19, 2018

You asked me about what I said in 2009. I didn’t question PP’s report here. The report, as per law, was submitted & processed in @ParliamentofRSA. You @FloydShivambu & @Julius_S_Malema are MPs. Why don’t you ask @ParliamentofRSA to re-open this? My guess is you won’t. Let’s see. https://t.co/JZ7j5X5pJH — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

Do you dispute the findings of the public protector or not? — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 19, 2018

Following her report, Public Protector and I corresponded and I raised issues with her directly. In her final reply, she said “your recourse is Parliament.” I followed that process & it is on record. @FloydShivambu @Julius_S_Malema @ParliamentofRSA https://t.co/NON6XRNC3O — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

The question Mom is “Do you dispute the findings of the public protector or not?”. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 19, 2018

Look for my submissions in parliament @FloydShivambu https://t.co/RaIrcbmRFa — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

You know @FloydShivambu, official documents with a person’s signature are better than Tweets. Look up my submissions to @ParliamentofRSA, including submissions to SCOPA, Speaker & Dep Speaker. Thereafter, ask me questions on the basis of what is written and certified under oath. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 19, 2018

Julius Malema

Gasa also went after Malema – as she usually does – for the EFF’s planned protest action against Pravin Gordhan.

Why doesn’t @EFFSouthAfrica, make a submission to @StateCaptureCom, like everyone else? Bayokotha uPravin Gordhan ngathi lilanga? Or is this is this intimidation? https://t.co/TKLVVt69Bf — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

While Malema did not address Gasa directly, he did retweet a few tweets in reference to her.

Pravin and GASA are in the same Whatsapp groups! Can Lie with a straight face whilst masquerading as custodians and paragons of virtue! Dangerous characters — African (@ali_naka) November 19, 2018

Nomboniso Gasa harrasses people here, asking them all sorts of questions but when it is her turn to answer suddenly Twitter is not the right platform. pic.twitter.com/ctc5fh8L0w — Malome Nkuruziza (@MotlotlegiTT) November 19, 2018

Jacqui the poet

Her most interesting exchange, other than the one with Floyd Shivambu, has to be that with poet and activist Jacqui.

Yawning about Mondli Makhanya? May I ask, why? — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

I can't fathom any other reaction except a yawn to this subtle liberal leaning misogynist. What did he say about mama Winnie Mandela again? Or have we conveniently forgotten? That's just a recent example https://t.co/jTjel08gvK — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

I haven’t ‘conveniently’ forgotten what Makhanya wrote when Winnie Mandela died. I assume you read my comments then. @JacquiThePoet. Meantime, tweeps who are interested in Mondli’s commentary & nuanced writing, check him out, every Sunday @City_Press. Disagreement is allowed. https://t.co/ajgCuHPtih — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

It's the same as saying check out R.Kelly's latest single We haven't forgotten about his abusive ways Meantime, tweets who are interested in "nuances"… https://t.co/TGb80w9te8 — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

You & I have had long exchanges on Twitter and on the phone. I think these have been helpful, especially in accepting that we each have a right to our opinion, feminist path and political choices. It remains so. Have a good evening. @JacquiThePoet https://t.co/WDQdVq2r0Q — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

You too beloved… By the way, I can't wait for the day I see you supporting a black woman in politics https://t.co/cUayCsPwio — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

I like the way you threw some shade, there. If you must say this, you really don’t know me. & that’s okay. @JacquiThePoet https://t.co/DMcXGR531y — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

We don't know each other Despite our long Twitter and some phone engagements, that's the point. Until we sit alone eyeball to eyeball https://t.co/KDTQA1xSzZ — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

Of course, that does mean you won’t be presumptuous about me & supporting black women politicians. Mind you, I couldn’t be bothered. @JacquiThePoet https://t.co/Sqn7oCWb7x — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

I feel the same yaz' But THAT'S not the point Which woman political leader have you supported , to be leader, post 94? https://t.co/KVOxneS3yX — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

If it matters so much to you, research it. Please, don’t bother to answer because I won’t see your reply. I recall spending three days in Twitter exchange with you. I’m not doing that again. I’m muting you. You are not entitled to my time. @JacquiThePoet https://t.co/6muTuxI51h — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 18, 2018

Jacqui then went on to dub her “Nomboniso the Corrupt” in a short thread that was also shared by Malema. The thread details a previous public protector finding that found Gasa guilty of corruption.

All this start because of the anti women Mondli guy… Let's not forget ???? Anyhow here is a young 3 tweet ***thread*** about #NombonisoTheCorrupt — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

She can try to sue all she wants, I hope she does so Truth can come to light! But your anti corruption aunty is in fact, quite corruptible. & she NEVER supports women leaders, ever! The story was buried… the truth remains "unknown". Feel free to tag #NombonisoTheCorrupt ???? — Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) November 18, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.