AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller was framed – defence

The defence lawyer for a scholar patroller accused of sexually assaulting learners at the AB Xuma Primary School in Johannesburg, told the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today that his client had been framed.

Lumka Xoxo, during his cross-examination of the school’s principal Maria Mthimkhulu, said teachers and parents had been divided about the need for a security guard and as a result Johannes Molefe was framed.

Molefe is facing three charges of rape and eleven of sexual assault.

Xoxo put it to Mthimkhulu that two weeks prior to the allegations surfacing, there was a man who demanded entry to her office.

“So many things have happened at the school. I can’t remember,” Mthimkhulu said.

Xoxo put it to Mthimkhulu that there were cameras in the school and no one could abuse the children without the cameras capturing it.

“Yes there are cameras,” she said.

Judge Peet Johnson asked whether the cameras covered the whole play area and the outside.

“Yes, they show the places where the kids play,” Mthimkhulu said.

She said she was in the office where the CCTV screens were and she could see what was happening.

“Is the video footage recorded? ” Judge Johnson asked

“Yes I was told they record everything that happens outside,” Mthimkhulu responded.

She said that no one viewed the footage after the incident because everything happened so fast.

Earlier Xoxo put it to Mthimkhulu, that there was a child whose name was on the list of alleged victims but that that child had told the police that nothing had been done to her.

Xoxo asked Mthimkhulu what happened to the other children who were not testifying. Xoxo argued that the list of children who were allegedly sexually assaulted had been fabricated and that there had been “fishing” for names.

“I don’t know because the parents did not get back to me. Initially when this matter was in the media there were 87 children,” Mthimkhulu said.

Mthimkhulu said that the school was separated into a senior and junior phase. She said the juniors were supervised because they did not want them to be around the older children.

“At lunch time teachers will put chairs where they can watch that the children don’t get hurt.”

She said the children were not always supervised.

The case will resume tomorrow.

– African News Agency (ANA)

