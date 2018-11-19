 
South Africa 19.11.2018 03:07 pm

Joburg residents to benefit from 525 social housing units in Turffontein

Johannesburg skyline. Picture: Thinkstock

The project consists of one-bedroom and two-bedroom communal rental units targeting people earning between R1 500 and R15 000 a month.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, and MMC for Housing, Meshack Van Wyk, will tomorrow launch 525 social housing units in Turffontein.

In a statement Mashaba said he was pleased with the work being done by the city’s social housing entity, JOSHCO (Johannesburg Social Housing Company), which is responsible for the R191-million development.

“Each block has an inner courtyard with a play area for children. There is also ample space for parking in the precinct and a biometric access control system with technological advanced neighbourhoods that have access to recreational facilities and amenities.”

“This cosmopolitan project consists of one-bedroom and two-bedroom communal rental units targeting people earning between R1 500 and R15 000 a month,” said Mashaba.

African News Agency (ANA)

