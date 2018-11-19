Joburg residents to benefit from 525 social housing units in Turffontein

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, and MMC for Housing, Meshack Van Wyk, will tomorrow launch 525 social housing units in Turffontein.

In a statement Mashaba said he was pleased with the work being done by the city’s social housing entity, JOSHCO (Johannesburg Social Housing Company), which is responsible for the R191-million development.

“Each block has an inner courtyard with a play area for children. There is also ample space for parking in the precinct and a biometric access control system with technological advanced neighbourhoods that have access to recreational facilities and amenities.”

“This cosmopolitan project consists of one-bedroom and two-bedroom communal rental units targeting people earning between R1 500 and R15 000 a month,” said Mashaba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

