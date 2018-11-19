 
menu
South Africa 19.11.2018 03:12 pm

Disgraced PE attorney to serve jail time for fraud

ANA
Picture: Pixabay

Picture: Pixabay

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal his conviction.

Disgraced Port Elizabeth attorney Michael Randell will have to serve a four-year sentence after he defrauded Greenwood Primary School out of R2.5 million.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal his conviction citing that it had no prospects of success.

The Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Randell to six years behind bars, two of which were suspended, in September 2016.

Randell was convicted of fraud committed while he was serving on the school’s governing body between 1999 and 2006.

Prior to his fall from grace, Randell was celebrated for spearheading a class action against the department of education in 2010, which resulted in an order that the department fill more than 6,000 vacant teacher posts.

Former school principal Patrick Shelver pleaded guilty and in exchange for his testimony against Randell, received a suspended sentence.

The school’s governing body chairman Michel Lascot, who was also an accused, has since died.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fraudster accused of stealing millions from SARS caught by Hawks in Mpumalanga 22.11.2018
WARNING: Eight ways to spot fake Madiba notes 18.11.2018
WATCH: Centurion lawyer’s kidnapping linked to her R6m job budget 15.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.