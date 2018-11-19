Disgraced PE attorney to serve jail time for fraud

Disgraced Port Elizabeth attorney Michael Randell will have to serve a four-year sentence after he defrauded Greenwood Primary School out of R2.5 million.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal his conviction citing that it had no prospects of success.

The Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Randell to six years behind bars, two of which were suspended, in September 2016.

Randell was convicted of fraud committed while he was serving on the school’s governing body between 1999 and 2006.

Prior to his fall from grace, Randell was celebrated for spearheading a class action against the department of education in 2010, which resulted in an order that the department fill more than 6,000 vacant teacher posts.

Former school principal Patrick Shelver pleaded guilty and in exchange for his testimony against Randell, received a suspended sentence.

The school’s governing body chairman Michel Lascot, who was also an accused, has since died.