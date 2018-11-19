WATCH: Epic drone footage of controlled demolition in Benoni

The removal of the original towers for the floodlights at Willowmoore Park international in Benoni began on Monday morning, with the controlled toppling of two of the four towers, reports Benoni City Times.

The brief demolition was successfully carried out by Wreckers Demolition on behalf of the municipality, provincial cricket-controlling authorities (the Eastern Cricket Union), and Cricket South Africa (CSA).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Drone footage of the KZN Tinley Manor land grabs

The towers, which had been standing for decades, were only earmarked for demolition once a clearance had been given for their removal by relevant heritage authorities.

As the ground’s lights now have steel pylons, it was feared that the natural structural deterioration of the disused concrete towers over the years had made them potentially unable to withstand a significant earth tremor.

This capacity must be factored into any construction in the area due to extensive mining activity on the East Rand.

Chief executive officer Cassim Suliman said: “On behalf of the president, executive directors, management, and staff of Easterns we would like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to Wreckers for efficient and professional work executed in bringing down the pylons.

“It was a sad moment in history as the old pylons served us for many years [were taken down].

“Safety of the public required this action and the Eastern Cricket Union had to execute this project in the best interests to all concerned.”

The remaining two towers will be demolished early next year and timed to accommodate the requirements of a busy upcoming local, provincial, and international cricket schedule.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.