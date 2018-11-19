 
menu
South Africa 19.11.2018 02:56 pm

Maetu Kgaile elected new mayor of Matlosana

ANA
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

Maetu Kgaile obtained 47 votes against 23, there were four spoilt ballots.

Councillor Maetu Kgaile was on Monday voted in as the mayor of Matlosana in the North West, weeks after she was removed.

Kgaile obtained 47 votes against 23, there were four spoilt ballots. She was removed through a motion of no confidence in October when African National Congress (ANC) councillors voted with the opposition to kick her out.

Last week Washington Ntozini defeated her to the post but he resigned on November 15. Ntozini was voted as the speaker on Monday.

Earlier, opposing ANC members insulted each other in the public gallery, one group declaring its support for former premier Supra Mahumapelo and disbanded provincial executive committee interjected council proceedings.

Matlasona was formerly known as Klerksdorp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa and ANC top brass want to testify at Zondo commission 23.11.2018
Place Tshwane under administration, ANC appeals to Makhura 22.11.2018
DA to lay criminal charges against ANC after live rounds fired 22.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.