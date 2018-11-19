Maetu Kgaile elected new mayor of Matlosana

Councillor Maetu Kgaile was on Monday voted in as the mayor of Matlosana in the North West, weeks after she was removed.

Kgaile obtained 47 votes against 23, there were four spoilt ballots. She was removed through a motion of no confidence in October when African National Congress (ANC) councillors voted with the opposition to kick her out.

Last week Washington Ntozini defeated her to the post but he resigned on November 15. Ntozini was voted as the speaker on Monday.

Earlier, opposing ANC members insulted each other in the public gallery, one group declaring its support for former premier Supra Mahumapelo and disbanded provincial executive committee interjected council proceedings.

Matlasona was formerly known as Klerksdorp.

