Twitter calls on Mashaba to deal with ‘unhygienic’ DA member

A picture of a Democratic Alliance member handing out loaves of bread to community members has left Twitter calling on Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba to attend to the “unhygienic” member.

Saftu general- secretary Zwelinzima Vavi on Monday posted a picture of a DA member handing out loaves of bread and questioned why it was uncovered.

He asked: “Why not cover the bread at least! What about their hygiene?”

Why not cover the bread at least! What about their hygiene? pic.twitter.com/q6gS4pWhCQ — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) November 19, 2018

While some followed suit and criticised the DA member, others said he was at least doing something for the poor, asking Vavi what he had done for the poor.

Kgadi Moruno wrote: “At least they tried, than many leaders that knows only to talk talk talk and blame. People are hungry outside! They don’t even care about plastics,” while Ratthew said: “And when they wear gloves, you say ‘why you afraid of poor people’. There really is no winning with you lot. (And ‘you lot’ means people who are threatened by non-racialism, because it disempowers you).”

The rest told Mashaba to do what he did last week when he called the cops on a man who was selling meat because it was unhygienic, and arrest the DA member.

Mullan43 wrote: “HermanMashaba did a citizen arrest a week or so ago going on about health risk. Now look @ Our_DA doing the same. Giving our people uncovered bread. The message here is that if it comes from racist party there are no Healy risks…Shame on you @ Our_DA and @ HermanMashaba.” (sic)

Mlungisi_brian said: “I don’t see the point of giving, if you are giving people what you don’t eat. When you are giving to the charities or organizations…make sure that you give the food that you can eat yourself. Let stop this thing of Soup and Brown Bread while our breakfast is eggs and bacon.”

Mcebisi Makhetha, however, criticised Vavi for trying to “divide” the nation by criticising someone who was helping the poor.

“Any leadership that thrives on the differences of its nation, that leadership will not stand. The politicians want us to hate each other and then abuse us. It’s more [like] life – divide and rule,” he said.

