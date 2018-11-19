Off-duty police officer killed in Cape Town

An off-duty police sergeant was shot and killed in Site B, Khayelitsha, Cape Town police said on Monday.

The

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the sergeant, who was stationed in Mitchell’s Plain SAPS, was robbed of his cell phone and killed on Sunday evening after he was shot by three unidentified gunmen. The victim was apparently unarmed.

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, expressed shock following the news and sent condolences to the officer’s family and colleagues, said Rwexana.

Anyone with more information about the incident was urged to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 08 600 10111.

A murder case has been opened for investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.