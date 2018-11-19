Man shot dead in attempted robbery at Polokwane shopping complex

A man has been shot and killed during an attempted robbery at Cycad Centre in Polokwane earlier on Monday, reports Polokwane Review.

The suspect was allegedly shot after attempting to rob a customer at the shopping complex.

Police and emergency services are still on the scene.

Authorities are now looking for the getaway car allegedly used in the attempted robbery. The vehicle is a silver Toyota Corolla with the registration number CP82DCGP.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is instructed not to approach the suspects, but to contact the police immediately.

