Mpumalanga multi-vehicle collision leads to traffic standstill

An accident occurred on the R575 in Mpumalanga on Monday morning, after the driver of a silver GWM pick-up truck collided with the back of a truck driving in front of him, reports Middelburg Observer.

The driver then veered into oncoming traffic and nearly wiped out another bakkie dragging a boat behind him.

ALSO READ: Five pupils killed in Mpumalanga bus crash

The trailer and the boat sustained significant damage in the collision as well as the silver GWM.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained.

Traffic Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and traffic is being regulated.

Motorists can expect a delay and are encouraged to exercise patience and caution.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.