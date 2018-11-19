 
South Africa 19.11.2018 12:40 pm

Mpumalanga multi-vehicle collision leads to traffic standstill

Sjani Campher
The accident scene from afar.

The driver veered into oncoming traffic and nearly wiped out another bakkie dragging a boat behind him.

An accident occurred on the R575 in Mpumalanga on Monday morning, after the driver of a silver GWM pick-up truck collided with the back of a truck driving in front of him, reports Middelburg Observer.

The driver then veered into oncoming traffic and nearly wiped out another bakkie dragging a boat behind him.

The silver GWM sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision.

The trailer and the boat sustained significant damage in the collision as well as the silver GWM.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained.

The pick-up dragging the boat was caught on the side after the GWM veered into oncoming traffic.

Traffic Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and traffic is being regulated.

Motorists can expect a delay and are encouraged to exercise patience and caution.

The boat trailer of the other vehicle involved. The boat was found on the other side of the road.

 

