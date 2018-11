Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket after a 12-year-old child died when his motorbike collided into a boundary wall.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said it was alleged Cyle Welgemoed was riding his motorbike in an open field in Azalia Park in Despatch on Sunday.

Nkohli said it was believed that the child lost control of the bike and hit a boundary wall of a house.

He was declared dead at the scene.

