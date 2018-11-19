Matlosana City to elect a new mayor

The Matlosana City Council was expected to elect a mayor on Monday, following the resignation of the mayor last week.

Washington Ntonzi resigned as a mayor after he defeated former mayor Maetu Kgaile – who was booted out through a motion of no confidence in October.

The ANC nominated two candidates – Ntonzi and Kgaile to contest the election.

The nomination of two candidates from the ANC lays bare the factions within the ruling party.

Security was tight at the council meeting, where police were deployed. Members of the community were searched before they were allowed to enter the public gallery.

Members of the African National Congress dressed in party regalia were also present. Some in the gallery were chanting softly: “Ntonzi must go.”

