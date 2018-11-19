 
South Africa 19.11.2018 09:35 am

Cape Town police arrest suspected gang boss and six others

ANA
Police sign. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Provincial commissioner says it is part of their operations to target kingpins of organised crime.

A suspected gang boss and six alleged gangsters are expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they face over a 100 charges for contravening the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA).

Cape Town police arrested the men during a “takedown” operation in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said a multidisciplinary team nabbed the suspects, aged between 25 and 36, at Victoria and Paloma Flats in Kuilsriver.

“The Transportation Board, Sars, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit form part of the investigation, which is guided by a dedicated prosecutor from the NPA. During the raid, six suspected drug dens were visited and a substantial amount of cash, two hard drives, and six cellular telephones were seized.”

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said it was part of operations to target kingpins of organised crime and seize assets with the assistance of the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

