‘Attempted robbery’ at Kempton Park mall turns out to be drunken brawl

An incident at Glen Balad Mall on Saturday evening was not an attempted robbery, reports Kempton Express.

“We can further confirm that there was no attempted robbery nor was there any risk to any of the tenancies,” said centre management in a statement released on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, a dispute between allegedly inebriated individuals originating outside Glen Balad Shopping Centre, unfortunately, spilt into the centre.

“We can confirm that an individual approached the centre seeking refuge, as he alleged that he feared for his safety and he was followed by others. Our contracted security company apprehended the people involved and response units arrived promptly and dealt with the situation which was resolved without incident.

“The individuals involved in the altercation were searched and it has been reported that no weapons of any kind were found. Please be assured that customer and tenant safety is of paramount importance to us.” According to Gerald Groenewald from Sec Pros Security, six men were already arrested when they arrived at the mall. He said they were told that the arrested men alleged they were being chased from Glen Marikana and ran into the mall. “Some of our reaction officers said they responded to the scene as they were told there was a riot at the mall. However, some of the people present said there was no riot. There were multiple agencies at the scene.” Several attempts to get comment from Kempton Park SAPS over the weekend were unsuccessful.

