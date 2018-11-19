MEC Nkosi-Malobane concerned about kidnappings in Gauteng

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, at the weekend said she has “noted with concern” the increasing number of kidnapping incidents of women and children in Gauteng.

In the latest incident, a woman aged 30 years was kidnapped on Friday around 14:00 at Ivory Park after boarding a Toyota Avanza minibus taxi to school to write an examination. It is alleged that the woman was kidnapped by two men, a driver and passenger.

She was taken to Soul City informal settlement in Kagiso, West Rand. The kidnapped woman was found the next day at about 3 am and taken to hospital for medical attention. It remains unclear if she was raped.

“I am very concerned about the rate of kidnapping cases of women and children by senseless criminals within our province,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“This latest incident happens in the backdrop of my department hosting a taxi summit following similar incidents of kidnapping, robberies and rape within the taxi industry. It is also happening as we approach the 16 Days of Activism on no violence against women and children campaign.

“We cannot allow women and children to be subjected to this type of abuse and degradation. I have instructed the investigation team to work around the clock to make a breakthrough in this case.

“I urge Gauteng citizens who might have information regarding this kidnapping case to report it to the authorities, “said Nkosi-Malobane.

